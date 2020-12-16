MRS. BREWER

FLEMINGSBURG — Mary Ann Calvert Brewer, 81, of Flemingsburg, passed away early Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital. She was the widow of Jimmy Brewer.

Born in Fleming County on Oct. 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John C. Calvert and the late Helen Frodge Calvert.

Mary Ann retired from Farmers Home Administration after 25 years of service. She also worked for the law office of MacDonald and Walton. She was a member of the Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Melodye (husband Tom) Galbreath; her grandchildren, Brad (wife Laura) Galbreath and Jim Tom (wife Blair) Galbreath; her great-grandchildren, Kaden James Galbreath and Parker McClain Galbreath; along with her special caregivers, Jodi Mers and Sue Williams.

In addition to her husband, Jimmy and her parents, John and Helen, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Calvert.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Fern, Bro. Ben Furman, and Bro. Tony Brewer officiating. Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Wedonia Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Kenny Dearing, Philip Marshall, Chuck Marshall, Bill Colgan, Charles Colgan, and Mike Denham.

Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Mary Ann to the Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum Society, P O Box 12, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com