MRS. BRISCHLER

MAYSVILLE — Patricia Brischler, age 93, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, of complications due to the COVID-19 virus.

Pat was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Maysville, the second child to George and Mary Henry Purdon. She married Word War II veteran John Brischler, in 1946 who preceded her in death in 1997.

Loving mother of Mary Jacquelyn and her husband, John Liebmann, James Brischler and his wife, Lisa, Jeffrey Brischler and his wife, Evelyn, John Michael Brischler and Jay Brischler who proceeded her in death in 1967. Loving and devoted grandmother of Jennifer, Rebecca, Alexander, Nicholas, Matthew, Katelynn and great-granddaughter Alexis. Dear sister of Sara Jacobellis, James Wood Purdon, John Purdon, Robert Purdon, who preceded her in death in 2012, and George B. Purdon, who preceded her in death in 1998.

Pat grew up in Maysville, along-side siblings George B, Sara, Robert, and James Wood. At the age of 7, Pat began working at the family newspaper, the Daily Independent. She worked hard and loved working in the family business. Pat possessed the Purdon sharp-tongued wit and always said what was on her mind. She was strong-minded, capable, brilliant, and a fierce Yellow-Dog Democrat that believed FDR saved the country.

Pat met her husband, World War II veteran John Brischler, when he visited Kentucky to spend time with a friend he served with. Pat and John would marry in 1946 and eventually relocate to New Jersey, closer to John’s family, to start their family. While raising their family of five in Paramus, New Jersey, Pat would return to work to pursue a career in banking.

Pat’s ultimate love of her life was her hometown of Maysville. Pat loved to share stories of her childhood in Maysville, the family paper, and her siblings. Maysville would always have her heart. Pat and John would later return to Maysville, in 1985 to live out their golden years.

Please join us celebrating Pat’s life at St. Patrick Church Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Mass will be live streamed on YouTube and can be found by searching YouTube for “Funeral Mass for Patricia Purdon Brischler.”

In lieu of sending flowers, that family asks that you donate to St. Mary’s Food Bank to help feed people in need due to the pandemic. You can visit their website directly at https://www.firstfoodbank.org/ to make your donation.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.