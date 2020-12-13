MR. DOTSON

MAY’S LICK — Bradley Kenneth “Brad” Dotson, 67, of May’s Lick passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Brad was born in Maysville on March 14, 1953, son of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth “Betty” Shepherd Dotson.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator and was President of the Buffalo Trace Bee Association and was known as “The Bee Man.”

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Kathy Barnett Dotson; a son, Shannon (Pam) Dotson of Winchester, Ohio; two grandchildren, Shelby and Erin Dotson; two sisters, Jeanine Gallagher of Robertson County and Cynthia Thomas of Maysville; a special niece, Karen Dotson as well as several other nieces and nephews; beloved friends, Sam and Martha Kemp and Jonathan and Mary Ester Yoder families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Jennifer Ann Dotson, whose death occurred on Aug. 15, 1998; three brothers, Michael Dotson, Gregory B. Dotson and Gary Dotson.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the May’s Lick Cemetery with Jonathan Yoder officiating. Pallbearers will be Samuel, Calvin, Edwin and Arron Kemp, Timothy Swarey and John Mast.

Burial will follow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic wearing and mask and social distancing will be required.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is caring for the arrangements.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.