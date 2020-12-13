MS. POE

AUGUSTA — Virginia “Jenny” Taylor Poe, 91, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1929, to the late Millard and Ida (Riggs) Taylor.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and retired from Miller Lumber Company. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Newt” Poe whom she married June 28, 1946.

She is survived by two children, Dane (Connie) Poe of Lexington and Melanie (Jerry Dale) Thornsbury of Augusta; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Poe.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Poe; and a brother, Glenn Taylor.

There will be private services for the family.

Memorials may be made to Maple Grove Cemetery.

Moore and Parker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.