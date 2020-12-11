MAYSVILLE — James Edward Morgan, 68, of Dover, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Morgan was retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation and he was a veteran of the US Army reserves and served in active duty during Desert Storm. He was born in Mason County on May 18, 1952, the son of the late Sarah Ellen King.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Jackson Morgan; his two children, Jason Morgan (Rita Nicole) of Dover and Jennifer Morgan Bryant (Jeremy) of Ewing; four grandchildren, Andrew Gage Morgan, Brianna Heaven Morgan, James Joseph Connor Bryant and Alexander Riley Bryant; two brothers, James W. Morgan of Dover and Joe King of Maysville; and two sisters, Darlene Hill of Sardis and Mary Lou King of Ohio.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Lucas Morgan; and his brother, Donnie King.

Services for James Edward Morgan will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, with Pastor David Hickerson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Charleston Bottom Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.

Mask and Social Distancing will be observed by all attendees at both events.

