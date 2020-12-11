MAYSVILLE — Virginia “Jenny” Owens Beckett, 90, of Maysville, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Mrs. Beckett was the widow of Douglas Beckett, who died in 2008.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Maysville and a graduate of Bracken County High School. Jenny retired as a manager for the G. C. Murphy Company–Ames Company in Maysville. Jenny enjoyed fellowship with her golfing friends, her card club members and her family of friends on Maple Ridge. At a young age, Jenny began entertaining her family and friends with her beautiful piano music throughout her life.

She was born in Mason County on April 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert Pierce Owens and Carrie Reeves Owens.

She is survived by her brother, Ralph E. Owens of Flemingsburg; and her sisters, Juanita Duvall of Frankfort and Rena May of Ripley, Ohio; her special nephew, Brian Beckett of Maysville and several other nieces and nephews, who she loved as her own children and also by her cousin, Polly Haggard of Maysville; and two angelic caregivers, Bernetta Messbarger and Sandy Gulley.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harlan Owens and Jack Owens; and her sister, Dorothy Ann Owens.

Graveside services for Jenny Beckett will be held at the Washington Baptist Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, with Rev. Jeff Sames, Pastor of the First Christian Church officiating.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

Mask and Social Distancing will be observed by all in attendance.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056 or to The First Christian Church, 18 E. Third Street, Maysville, KY 41056.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxandbrothersfuneralhome.com.