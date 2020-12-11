MRS. BERRY

MOUNT OLIVET — Joann Hitt Berry, age 85, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Robertson County Health Care.
She was born at home in Mason County on June 8, 1935, to the late Lloyd “Buss” and Margaret Gifford Hitt.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny C. Berry; one brother, Billy Hitt; and two sisters, Betty Jane Hitt Chain and Mary Leslie Boger.
Joann loved working at Robertson County Funeral Home for 30 years, she especially loved the people.
She is survived by two daughters, Libby (Billy) Stitt, Tawnya Boyd; four grandchildren, Dr. Derek Stitt, Rebecca Stitt, Olivia Boyd and Brady Boyd.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RCHCF Residence Council, 1030 Kentontown Rd., Mt. Olivet, KY 41031, Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 28 North Main Street Mount Olivet, KY 41064 or to Shannon United Methodist Church 5736 US-62, Mayslick, KY 41055.
