RUSSELLVILLE, Ohio — Joyce Boothby Day, 80, of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1939, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Forrest and Mabel M (Negangard) Boothby.

She was a teacher for Eastern High School and Southern State. She was also a member and elder at the Russellville Presbyterian Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Day in 2002; and her brother, Forrest Boothby Jr.

Joyce is survived by sons, Dr. Mark Day and wife, Janie of Russellville, Matt Day and wife, Jenifer of Russellville; daughter, Jennifer Day of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Marcus, Allison and Dalton.

Visitation only will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 from 6–8 p.m. at the Russellville Presbyterian Church.

Cremation will follow. There will be a private graveside memorial service at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

During the visitation, face masks will be required and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154, Brown County Humane Society, PO Box 228, Georgetown, OH 45121 or Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Please sign Joyce’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.