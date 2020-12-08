MR. ALLISON

MOUNT OLIVET — Donnie Ray Allison, age 70, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Maysville Extended Care.

He was born in Lexington on Oct. 16, 1950, to the late Hiram and Alliene Shannon Allison.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Martha Allison French; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Allison.

He was owner of Allison’s Concrete at Blue Licks for 50 years. He was a resident of Robertson County Nursing Facility, as well as a member of Blue Licks Christian Church. He loved Case Tractor and tractor shows loved working on and restoring them.

He is survived by two brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Allison of Cynthiana and Luther Allison of Maryville, Tenn.; three nephews, David (Shannon) Allison of Cynthiana, Luther Allison Jr. and Christopher Allison, both of Maryville; one niece, Annette Godsey of Maryville; two great nephews, Jonathan (Petra) Allison and and Jordan Allison.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. in the Carlisle Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Allison will be officiating.

View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.