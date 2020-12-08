MAYSVILLE — Roy A. Doyle,85, of Lewisburg passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

He was born in Maysville on Jan. 3, 1935, son of the late Orville and Jessie Wheeler Doyle.

He was a retired employee of DP&L and a member of Lewisburg Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was an avid gardener and was a compassionate friend in a time of need. Roy was loved by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Mary E. Corner Doyle; four children, Wayne Doyle of Monroe, Ohio, Debra (David) Faulkner, Carol Doyle and Robert Doyle, all of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Lauren Martin, Jessica Hamm, Emilee Ellis, Sean Schooley, Joshua Schooley; and seven great-grandchildren; a twin brother, Ray A. Doyle of Ripley, Ohio and Nelson Doyle of Williamstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Billy Doyle; a brother, Orville W. Doyle; two sisters, Anna Teegarden; and an infant sister.

Due to the COVID-19 mandate services will be held privately by Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick.

Memorials are suggested to Lewisburg Baptist Church. C/O Sue Adams, 1070 Glascock Glen, Maysville, KY 41056 or Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, KY 41056.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.