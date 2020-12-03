MR. HATTON

MAYSVILLE — Albert James “Jim” Hatton, of Maysville, died unexpectedly at his residence on Dec. 1, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. “Grampy” was loved and cherished by all.
Jim is survived by his wife, Donna Hatton; daughters, Deborah (Philip) Tucker of Maysville and Marla (Michael) Foellger of Cincinnati: granddaughters, Stephanie (Bentley) Applegate of Maysville; twins, Jennifer (David) Woolley of Lexington and Whitney (Jonathan) Hardin of Lexington, Lexie (JJ) Foellger, Paducah, Caroline (John) Koenig of Cincinnati, Katherine Taylor Foellger of Cincinnati; grandson, Weston Foellger of Cincinnati; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Applegate of Maysville; and seven week old twins, Presley Renee and Peyton Elizabeth Woolley of Lexington.
Jim was employed for 30 years at Browning Emerson Electric. He later loved his retirement job with Ohio Valley Heart.
Jim is remembered as a kind, loving, gentle man. These sentiments are repeated by all. He was a member of the Maysville Country Club for 49 years, was an avid golfer and won many trophies. He was a member of the Ringgold Lodge for over 40 years, and his most cherished membership was with the Trinity United Methodist Church where he served as head usher for 43 years.
Thanks to all who enriched his life with your love and friendship.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held when safe.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 26 W. third St.
Maysville, KY 41056 or the charity of your choice.
Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.
Condolences at www.brellandson.com.