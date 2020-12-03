MRS. JACKSON

AUGUSTA — Penny D. Jackson (nee Reese), 68, of Augusta, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her residence.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 30 years, Carroll Jackson.

Penny was born in Augusta on Feb. 1, 1952, to her parents, Harold E. Reese and Thelma (nee Perkins) Ulrich, both of whom preceded her in death.

She was a hard worker, having had several positions in the retail and manufacturing industries through the years. She was a member of St. Augustine Church.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Danny Day (Andrea) and Darrell Day (Jayna); her stepdaughter, Melissa Wachter; her brother, Ronnie Reese (Julia); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be no services per her request.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

