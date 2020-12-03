MS. HENDERSON

December 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MAYSVILLE — Marie Henderson, 81, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Claire Healthcare Center. She was the widow of the late Robert B. Henderson.

Ms. Henderson was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Winchester, Ohio to the late William Hyatt and Mary Frances Powell Henderson.

Survivors include four sons, Robert (Debbie) Henderson, Mark (Christal) Henderson and Stephen (Jessica) Henderson, all of Maysville and Aaron (Nicole) Henderson of Aberdeen, Ohio; two daughters, Elizabeth and Sharon Henderson, both of Maysville; a sister, Betty Henderson; a daughter-in-law, Anne Henderson; 19 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Keith, Donald and Dwight Henderson; a grandson, Mark Henderson Jr.; and a brother, Arthur Jacob Henderson.

Services for Marie Henderson will be private. Burial will be in the Maysville Mason County Cemetery.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

