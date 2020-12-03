MR. CHAIN

MOUNT OLIVET — James “Butch” M. Chain, 69, of May’s Lick, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Maysville on Dec. 28, 1950, to the late James R. Chain and Betty Jane Hitt Chain.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Ray Chain and his amazing wife of 41 years, Kimberly “Kim” R. Chain.

He was also proceeded in death by his brothers-in-law; Joe and Buck Bellows.

Butch was a high school football fanatic and was the “film man” for the Mason County Royals Football team since 2002. He was retired from DP&L.

He is survived by his sister, Cindy Chain of Maysville; and two Brothers; Steve (Tracy) Chain of May’s Lick and David (Gail) Chain of Mount Olivet. He is also survived by his niece Mikayla Chain whom he referred to as “Oobie”; his nieces, Tage and Cory Chain and his nephews, Seth and Henry Chain and several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his fur-baby, Jo, and a host of family and friends that will greatly miss him.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 in the Green Acres Cemetery, 841 Us Highway 62, Maysville Kentucky 41056 by Bro Mike McArter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt Olivet United Methodist Church, 28 North Main Street, Mount Olivet KY 41064 or to a charity of ones choosing.

