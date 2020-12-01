MR. BRANNON

MAYSVILLE — Charles Edward “Eddie” Brannon, 70, of Lewisburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Eddie was born in Maysville on Sept. 30, 1950, son of the late Edward and Mary Margaret “Margie” Griffith Brannon.
He was a retired tobacco and diary farmer. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and a charter member of the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Murphy Brannon; two sons, Charles (Meagan) Brannon and Edward (Emily) Brannon; two daughters, Jennifer Brooks and Kim (Andy) Asbrock; eight grandchildren, Alex Brannon, Ben Brannon, McKenzie Brannon, Emma Brannon, Will Brannon, Easton Asbrock, Lincoln Brooks and Braxton Brooks; brother, Mark Brannon.
He was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Brannon; and a brother, John Richard “Dick” Brannon.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church in May’s Lick with Rev. Phil DeVous celebrating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
The COVID-19 protocol required require wearing of masks and social distancing to be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name suggested to the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department. Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.