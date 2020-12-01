MR. NEWSOM

FLEMINGSBURG — Bobby Newsom, 67, of Ewing, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital.
Born in Maysville on April 10, 1953, he was the son of the late Estle Newsom and the late Lucille Hinton Newsom.
Bobby was a lifelong farmer. For the past 30 years he had worked as a rural mail carrier. He was known as “Pap Bob” by all his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen Grannis Newsom; his children, Billy (wife Jennifer) Newsom, Robby (wife Lynna) Newsom, Jimmy (wife Virginia) Newsom and Staci (husband Nick) Thrasher; his 13 grandchildren, Bryce, Logan, Emily, Ava, Katie, Sawyer, Bailey, Brady, Gracey, Byrdi, Jack, Haleigh Jo and Cody. He is also survived by his siblings, Bonnie (Don) McElfresh and Jannie (Garry) Buzzard; and his aunt, Aline Gulley.
Arrangements for Bobby are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be live streamed at approximately 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bobby to the Fleming County 4-H (P O Box 192, Flemingsburg, KY 41041)
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.