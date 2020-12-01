FLEMINGSBURG — Kenneth Layne Hill, 79, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Lexington VA Medical Center.
Born in Cynthiana on April 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Rev. Henry Thomas “H.T.” Hill and the late Hannah Louise Hill.
Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1961-1965 and would later continue his service by working with a veteran’s outreach program, for which he was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. He was most recently the pastor of the Bethel Methodist Church in Sharpsburg.
Kenneth was a prolific musician since early childhood and music played a defining role throughout his life, from writing his own songs to playing his guitar and entertaining thousands of fans around the world (YouTube has helped him reach hundreds of thousands of listeners, which brought him great pride in his last few months.)
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Walker Hill; his daughter, Melanie Dawn (husband Doug) Snyder; his son, Brent Thomas (husband Charles Aenlle) Hill; his daughter, Shauna Bell Rose (husband Patrick Rose, deceased); his two stepsons, Alan (wife Mary) Sloas and Greg Sloas; his eight grandchildren, Josh, Aaron, Ryan, Miranda, Sarah, Zachary, Travis, and Brittany; and his five great grandchildren, Vivienne, Brayden, Vera, Landen and Carter. He is also survived by his sisters, Faith Lee and Melody (husband Ronald) Doyle; his niece, Allie; and his nephews, Jeff, Greg and Nathan; along with and his family pets, Willow, Molly and Lily.
In addition to his father H.T. and his mother Louise, Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Applegate and his son, Kendall Sloas.
Arrangements for Kenneth will be privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kenneth to the ASPCA www.aspca.org/ways-to-give and/or Wounded Warrier Project, P O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
