MAYSVILLE — Thomas Conard Kiscaden, age 68, a lifelong resident of Maysville, died from complications to COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas.

He was the beloved son of Helen L. Kiscaden and the late Chester “Jack” Kiscaden, who passed away in 2016.

Affectionately known as “Tommy,” he was born in Maysville on May 20, 1952, and was a graduate of Mason County High School, class of 1970. Tommy was a member of the Trinity Methodist Church where he played in the Bell Choir as a child. His love of music continued at Mason County High School where he studied as a tenor under the tutelage of Coralie Runyon. Tommy retired from the JC Penney Company after 30 years of service starting at the downtown retail location then opened up the new store up on the hill.

Tommy’s dearest and closest childhood friend, Ann Johnson, described his work ethic in a recent post, “Although not the store manager, Tommy was the “go to” person at Penney’s. Most mornings he was at the store by 5 a.m. to meet the delivery truck and check in all the merchandise to ready it for the floor. He carried all the keys to the store. When an alarm would go off at 2:00am, he was the person who got out of bed to meet the police at the store.

If there was a need for an extra salesperson on the floor, Tommy would put on his tie and fill that void. He was the person to train new store managers about Maysville Store. He was a hard worker and did not take kindly to laziness. He worked far above his pay scale.” Tommy set an example for us all.

Tommy loved Christmas and one of his most cherished memories was visiting a tree farm one Christmas with Ann to find the perfect tree. He also enjoyed cooking at the holidays and his most requested item to bake was his heavenly light yeast rolls. Favorite recipes also included broccoli casserole and minced vegetable meatloaf. Tommy was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and arranged his schedule around UK’s basketball games each season. He was thrilled when his great niece, Faith Turner, decided to attend the University of Kentucky.

Tommy is survived by his mother, Helen Kiscaden; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Judy and Larry Caskey of Valrico, Fla. and Kathy and Jim Pritchard of Red Oak, Ohio. He was the devoted uncle to two nieces, Suzanne Weinstein (Eric) of Apopka, Fla. and Lori Powell (Joe) of Hamilton, Ohio; and two nephews, Mike Caskey (Julie) of Warsaw, Ind. and Eric Kratzer of Ashland. Tommy also adored his four great nieces, Emily Weinstein, Ashley Weinstein, Faith Turner and Kennedy Kratzer; as well as his four great nephews, Jackson Turner, Keith Kratzer, Tristan Caskey and Stryker Caskey.

The nieces and nephews fondly remember Tommy playing records and dancing to the songs of Tina Turner and his love for disco music. In later years, his passion turned to opera and classical music. Music was such an important part of Tommy’s life.

Tommy lived a life devoted to family and friends. His travels took him far, visiting Europe twice and across the United States but he often said, actually sang on many occasions, there was nothing like his “Old Kentucky Home.”

A Memorial Service will be planned for mid-2021.