MR. BENNETT

November 30, 2020
MAYSVILLE — William “Bill” Ernest Bennett, 78, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

He was born on June 12, 1942, to the late Lula Mae Bennett and Ernest Shelley.

He was a United States Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran and a retired truck driver. He was a member of American Legion Post 5, Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge No. 12 I.O.O.F, Masonic Lodge (P.D.D.G.M.) Blue Lick 495, member of Scottish Rite Covington, and he was a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by his wife, Ann (Riedell) Bennett whom he married May 7, 1977. He is also survived by his children, Elizabeth Charlene Merrill of Cincinnati, Lucinda Darlene (Kevin) Kelly of Greenhills, Ohio, and William Reece (Susan) Bennett of Covington; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Private services for the family. Moore and Parker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to Blue Lick 495 or charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

