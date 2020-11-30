MR. SHARP

AUGUSTA — William Mark Sharp, 64, of Brooksville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Center in Edgewood.

He was formerly a truck driver for the Bulk Transit Corporation with 44 years of service to the company.

He was born in Covington, on July 23, 1956, to his parents, William J. Sharp and the late Patricia (nee Ferrell) Sharp.

He was a member of St. James Church in Brooksville.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Andrew Sharp; his daughters, April Craig and Ashley Sharp; his brother, Michael Sharp; and sisters, Melissa Ruf and Melinda Sharp. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Janessa Craig, Easton Sharp, and Enslee Sharp, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will follow in the Johnsville Cemetery in Bracken County.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.

