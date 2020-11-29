MAYSVILLE — Bill Roy Vice, 75, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1945, to the late Earl Dee and Gertrude (Kresser) Vice.
He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, where he was as a sergeant, Gold Prospectors of America, NRA and Nazarene Church of Refinery.
He owned and operated First Choice Heating and Air Conditioning business.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Vice.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Kelly) Vice, whom he married June 20, 1978. He is survived by his children, Billy R. (Angela) Vice of Manchester, Ohio, Tim (Sandra) Cornett of Warrenton, Va., Crystal (George) Cornett-Perez of Maysville, and Mark Cornett of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Nathan Cornett, Paul Cornett, Bea Cornett, Blake DeAtley, Haley Hagen, Brittany Vice, Makara Vice and Kyle Grierson; nine grandchildren, Braiden, Jayden, Jaxon, Lindsey, Karson, Jentzen, Aleana, Emmy and Jack. He was also survived by two sisters, Meryln Lowe and Sue Neal; and a brother, Terry (Melissa) Vice.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Wesley DeAtley; a brother, Jack Vice; and a sister, Delores Sweet.
There will be private services for the family.
Memorials may be made to Gideon International.
Moore and Parker Funeral Home is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.