MAYSVILLE — Harrison Lindsay Bramel Jr., 76, of Manchester, Ohio, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Bramel was retired from Standard Supply and Ingram’s Service Station. He was a member of the Community Bible Church and the Aberdeen Masonic Lodge.

Harrison was a Kentucky Colonel and his hobbies were restoring and collecting John Deere Tractors and rebuilding boat motors and fishing.

He was born in Maysville on March 21, 1944, the son of the late Harrison and Geneva Eubanks Bramel.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Deatley Bramel; his daughters, Susan Jolly (Ricky) of Flemingsburg, Deborah Hunt (Tony) of Manchester, Ohio and Rosemary Villarreal (William) of Washington D.C.; eight grandchildren, William McKee (Adrian), Jamie Mellenkamp (Tiffany), Bradley Mers (Melissa), Jessica Bryan, Britny Grooms (Tyler), Thailer Villarreal, Austyhn Villarreal and Kelsey Henderson; seven great-grandchildren, Aeslyn McKee, Levi Mers, Monte Mers, Kaleab Bryan, McKinley Mellenkamp, Paisley Grooms and Lindsay Grooms; his brother, Mike Bramel (Sandy) of Bentonville, Ohio; his sister, Bernice Sato of Mount Olivet; and his niece, Etna Bramel of Maysville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elmo Bramel; and his sister, Shirley Kelly.

Services for Harrison Bramel Jr. will be held at the Community Bible Church in Aberdeen, Ohio, at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, with Pastor Ron Hanson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Washington Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Jolly, Tony Hunt, William Villarreal, William McKee, Jamie Mellenkamp, Tyler Grooms, Thailer Villarreal and Austyhn Villarreal.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

In compliance with Ohio’s Covid mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance for both events.

Memorials to the Community Bible Church, 280 Denver Drive, Aberdeen, OH 45101. The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.