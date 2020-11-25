MS. STAGGS

MAYSVILLE — Connie Sue Staggs, 66, of Maysville, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Staggs was a retired bus monitor for Mason County School System and she had also retired from the Housing Authority.

She had previously worked at Heck’s. Connie was a graduate from Maysville High School and attended the Maysville Church of Christ.

She was born in Maysville on July 14, 1954, the daughter of the late James H. Porter Jr. and Christine Northcutt Porter.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Galeano; her sons, David Staggs, Joey Staggs (Brandy), Raymond Staggs (Tiffany), Charles Staggs and Travis Andrus (Alex); 17 grandchildren; her brother, James H. “Scrappy” Porter, III; and her sisters, Peggy Smith (Steve) and Darlene Mullikin (Joe).

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Porter; and brothers, Glen Everett Porter, Mike Porter and Mark Porter.

Following orders of Gov. Beshear’s new mandate, all services will be held privately with burial in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Her arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

