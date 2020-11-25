MR. BROWNING

MAYSVILLE — Richard Lee Browning Sr., 92, of Lexington, and formerly of Harlan, died Nov. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington.

He is the widower of Betty Deane Pollitte Browning.

Survivors include his three children, Richard L. Browning Jr. (Lisa), Deborah Green (A J) and Denver Ray Browning II (Ann); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Eula Gray York and Edward Gene Browning (Phylis); numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Jerusha Pope Browning; and his brother, Denver Ray “Buck” Browning.

Private services with burial in the Olivet Church Cemetery.

Memorials to the Harlan UMC, 201 E. Mound St., Harlan, KY 40831 or to bgcarenav.org.

His arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

