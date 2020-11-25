MR. HAMMOND

This may be somewhat unusual, but I wanted to write my own obituary to say goodbye to family and friends.

I passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. I have lived a long life and was fortunate to have loved, and was loved by, many people.

I am thankful that I had four loving children, John M. Greely (Pamela) and Pamela J. Greely (J. Bruce Suits) who survive me and two children who predeceased me, Sharon Lee and David Anthony Greely who I dearly loved and missed. My children were my life. I also had five grandchildren who I loved dearly, Kerri Fitzgerald, John J. (Megan), Neil, Luke and Nick Greely and two great grandchildren, Dylan and John A. Greely, who were so very precious to me. I had many nieces and nephews who I loved and were so caring and helpful to me, especially during the times when I was ill, Mike (Michele) King, Jeffrey Sauer, Laurie (Ron) Woodard, Tim Moore, Tom (Valley) Sauer and Randy (Patty) Moore and the late Belinda King Lehman.

I was born in Lewis County to the late T. Edgar Moore and the late Lovell Kinney Moore on March 15, 1931. I graduated from Tollesboro High School, attended Morehead State College and taught school in Lewis County for four years. After moving to Cincinnati I taught several years at Resurrection and Our Lady of Victory schools.

I was blessed by having four siblings and their spouses, Patsy Ruth (Willie) King (Wendell) Breeze, Virginia (Lawrence) Sauer, Kendall Garland (Betty) and Lowell Thomas (Gwendolyn) Moore who I missed so much after their passing.

In addition to my family who I will always love, I would be remiss not to include two longtime friends, Robert Ziegenbusch and Michael Mikula who I so dearly loved and missed after they passed. I also want to thank my good friend, Bev Benjamin, and my other neighbors and friends who have been so kind to me recently and over the years.

I was married to the late John (Jack) R. Greely, from Maysville, Kentucky. Jack and I were married for twenty years and raised our four children beginning in Maysville and then in Cincinnati. He was the son of the late John James and the late Anna Zerr Greely, who were longtime residents of Maysville.

Thanks to all of my special angels who helped me through the happy and sad times in my life. I will love you all forever.

I have donated my body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine hoping that it may benefit someone else.

A memorial mass to celebrate my life will be held at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 4366 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with socially distanced seating and masks required.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date after the pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45214.