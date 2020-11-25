MR. HAMMOND

FLEMINGSBURG — Steve Hammond, 48, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital.
Born in Prince George’s County, Md. on July 29, 1972, he was the son of Steven Barry Hammond and Ivey Rae Tate Jones.
Steve was a self employed carpenter who enjoyed being with his family and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gooding Hammond; his son, Cody (wife Sarah) Emmons; his daughter, Haylae (husband Aaron) Edmond; his grandchildren, Easton Grant Emmons, Cohen Pierce Emmons, and Kolson Dean Edmond. In addition to his mother Ivey and his father Steven, he is also survived by his siblings, Douglas (Monica) Hammond and Danielle (Rebecca) Burke.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Margaret and Eddie Hammond.
All services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
Steve will be laid to rest in Goddard Cemetery. Pallbearers include Cody Emmons, Aaron Edmond, Dennis Cooper, Scott Weaver, Douglas Hammond, and Tony Gooding.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.
Services will be live streamed at approximately noon on Saturday, November 28, and can be found online, www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Steve to the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.