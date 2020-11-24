MR. HITT

November 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. HITT

MR. HITT

MOUNT OLIVET — Gary Bennett Hitt, age 74, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Mason County on May 9, 1946, to the late William Richard Hitt and Ella Frances Mastin Hitt.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Hitt; and his sister, Brenda Poe.

He is survived by two daughters, Tracey (Jesse Giles) Wright, Heather Wright; one brother, Gordon “Bud” Roger Hitt; six grandchildren, Ashley Weaver, Jessie “Red” Giles, Nick Giles, Garett Giles, Nevaeh Gross and Bradley Beagle; one great-grandchild, Axle Weaver; and special friend, Rosie Wright.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes