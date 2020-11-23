MRS. NORRIS

November 23, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

BROOKSVILLE — Jacqueline Price Norris, 91, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Foster.

She was born in Harrison County on July 18, 1929, to the late Estil and Mary Louise Lee Price.

She was a member of Milford Christian Church.

She is survived by her children Marilyn (Johnny) Jones of Foster, Cheryl (Eddie) Persinger of Milford and Gary (Mary Beth) Norris of Brooksville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) Jones, Renae (Eric) Sudlow, Rodney Persinger, Chad (Melinda) Persinger, Leigh (Al) Sassler, Clay Norris, Gary Allen (Brandy) Norris and Joshua Norris; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elden L. Norris; a grandson, Brett Edward Persinger; and her sister, Helen Price Begley.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to Milford Christian Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.

