MRS. HEDGES

MOUNT OLIVET — Peggy Hale Hedges, 74, of Mount Olivet, died Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Peggy was born on March 13, 1946, to the late Herman O. and Etta Reeves Hale.

Peggy was a graduate of Deming High School and Morehead State University, where she received her Master’s degree in Education.

She was a member of the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church.

In 1965, Peggy married Dan Hedges, who preceded her in death. They have two daughters, Susan (Alan) Fish of Waverly, Ohio, and Rebecca (Marvin) Schalch of Washington. Peggy is survived by her daughters and her grandchildren, Rex (Katelyn) Schalch and Calvin (Shannon) Schalch of Mount Olivet, Alex Schalch of Washington, and Natalie (Riley Cannon) Fish of Waverly.

In addition to her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her grandson, Jackson Fish.

Peggy retired from Deming High School after a 30-year career as an educator and administrator. “Miss Peggy” was a favorite teacher of every student she had in her classroom, and some of her students were fortunate enough to have her teach their children as well. She never met a stranger, and most in Robertson County have a “Miss Peggy” story to tell.