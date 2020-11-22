MRS. STEWART

November 22, 2020
MAYSVILLE – Melissa Nicole Stewart, 42, of Maysville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Stewart was the widow of William H. Stewart.

She was born in Maysville, on Aug. 12, 1978, the daughter of Jackie McGovney of Maysville and the late Anthony McGovney.

Besides her mother, survivors include her fiancée, Gary Colemire; her children, Austin Bellew, Antonio Stewart and Taylon Stewart; stepson, Ryker Colemire; her grandchildren, Branson Bellew, Jaiden Stewart and Kysyn Stewart; and her siblings, Tony McGovney and Tonya McGill.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kyland Reign Colemire.

Following orders of Gov. Beshear’s new mandate, all services will be held privately with burial in the Green Acres Cemetery.

Her arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

