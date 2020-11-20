FLEMINGSBURG — Bobby Comer King, 83, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital.

Born in Falmouth on Aug. 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Harry Milford King and the late Opal Kenner King.

Bobby worked as a lithographic print maker for 48 years. He worked at Dayton Press and Central Printing. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bobby enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing ping pong and loved sports. He enjoyed being outdoors and farming.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon L. Jackson King; his children, Rodney (wife Tabatha) Marshall of Dayton, Ohio, Bobby Keith King of Maysville and Lisa Ann (husband John) Jeffries of Rusk, Texas; his 12 grandchildren; and his nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his two siblings, Elmo King and Ed King.

All services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Services will be live streamed on Facebook at approximately 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The live stream can be found at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.

Bobby will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers include Chris Earlywine, Jerry Dixon, Cody Shannon, Mike King, Tommy Jeffries, Joe Jeffries and Gary Shannon.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bobby to the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.