MRS. HAMILTON

FLEMINGSBURG — Rev. Melinda Eubanks Hamilton, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

Robert Lee Hamilton, her husband of 34 years, preceded her in 1989.

Born in Fleming County on Oct.15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Clifton D. Eubanks and the late Ausel Lee Tribby Eubanks.

Melinda was a familiar face at the Maysville Wal-Mart where she worked as a greeter. She had worked as a CNA at Bourbon Heights, Pioneer Trace, and Hayswood Home Health. She was a minister, an assistant pastor, a Sunday school teacher, and a part of the women’s ministry at several churches she attended. She was a member of the Light of the World Community Church in Maysville.

She is survived by her eight children, Pam (husband David) Hawkins, Robert (Charlotte English) Hamilton Jr., Lou Ellen Hunt, Randy (wife Tanya) Hamilton, Barbara Ann (Michael Humphries) Graham, Brenda Hamilton, Ricky (wife Cathy) Hamilton and Ronnie Hamilton; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Leonard (wife Clara) Eubanks, James (Linda Strank) Eubanks, Jerry (wife Peggy) Eubanks, and Patsy (Kenny Hickerson) Arnold; along with several extended family members and many friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her infant children, Michael Hamilton and Joyce Hamilton; and her grandchildren, Ricky Dean Hamilton and Jordan Lee Planck.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Robbie Workman and Bro. Jerry Eubanks officiating.

Melinda will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Jimmy Bradley, Delbert Johnson, Kyla McRoberts, Cindy Hunt, Faith Ann Planck, Kyle Hamilton, Michael Humphries, and Ricky Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers include Maggie Hamilton, Jordan Hamilton, David Hawkins, and Victor Perkins.

Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Melinda to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com