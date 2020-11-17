MAYSVILLE — James A. Brell Jr., 70, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center.

He was president of Brell and Son Funeral Home and a member of St Patrick Church.

Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 19, 1950, to the late James A. and Mildred Voet Brell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Heath Brell; daughter, Marsha Ann Brell of Ripley, Ohio; son, Joseph F. Brell of Cupertino, Calif.; step-son, Corey (Mindi) Wright of Aberdeen, Ohio; grandson, Alex Brell; step-granddaughters, Haley Wright, Madison Wright; step-grandson, Cole Wright. He also survived by five sisters, Patti (Mike Wade) Brell, Connie Beckett, Helen (Chris) Miles, Judy (George) Nichols and Coletta “Bae” (Ortie Reveal) Hamilton; an aunt, Ruth Ann Voet; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Joseph Gallenstein as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday at Brell and Son Funeral Home with rosary at 7 p.m.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In the event of a change in COVID restrictions, please refer to the Brell & Son Funeral Home website for updates regarding funeral details.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick Church, St. Patrick Cemetery or St. Patrick School.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In the event of a change in COVID restrictions, please refer to the Brell & Son Funeral Home website for updates regarding funeral details.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com