MR. CORDRAY

MAYSVILLE — Charles Joseph “Joe” Cordray, 68, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital East in Lexington.

Joe was born July 13, 1952, in Maysville to the late Ray and Marguerite Yazell Cordray.

He was a Master Electrician and also worked as a general contractor.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie Henson Cordray; his sons, Randy (Julie) Cordray of Berea, and Tony (Karley Joseph) Cordray of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Becca and Zachary Cordray; siblings, George “Butch” Cordray of Maysville, Mary (Bob) Grable of Cynthiana, and Sally Chase of Lexington; and a brother-in-law, Bill Henson of Lansing, Mich.

Mass of Christian Burial for Joe Cordray will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In the event of a change in COVID restrictions, please refer to the Brell and& Son Funeral Home website for updates regarding funeral details.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com