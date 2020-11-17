MR. DOYLE

MAY’S LICK — Millard E. Doyle, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Robertson County Health Care Facility.

He was born in Fleming County on July 16, 1936, son of the late Jack E. and Sarah Hazel Adamson Doyle.

He was a retired farmer.

Survivors include a son Millard Keith (Teresa) Doyle of Georgetown, Ohio; and a daughter, Cathy Doyle of Mount Olivet; five grandchildren, Krysta, Brandon, Justin, Amber and Derek Doyle; and five brothers, W.T. “Wick” Doyle, Jackie (Tilda) Doyle, Herbert (Barbara) Doyle, Otis (Patsy) Doyle and Donald (Susan) Doyle.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Doyle on May 21, 2016; and a brother, Jerry Doyle.

Services will be private.

Burial will be in the Shannon Cemetery.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.

