MRS. HUFFMAN

MARION, Ind. – Janet Louise (Hunt) Huffman, age 68, Marion, joined our Creator Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Indianapolis.

Born Aug. 19, 1952, in Maysville, she was a 1970 graduate of Dunkirk High School and a graduate of Maysville Community College.

Janet was a loving, kind, generous, and thoughtful wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, cousin, relative, and friend. She valued and loved her family very much and made sure to show up to every momentous occasion in all of her family’s life events, especially those of her children and grandchildren. Janet enjoyed reading books, visiting yard sales, family gatherings/reunions, and traveling – especially to the beach. She loved her country and was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Army and Indiana National Guard.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Huffman; three children, Christopher Hunt (wife Jennifer), Redkey, Ind., Jeremy Hunt (wife Carrie), Maysville, and Chasity Hunt, Dunkirk, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie, Tiffany, Isaac, Ryan, Zachary, Lucas (Destiny), Brittany, Kyle, Rachel, Sophia, Peyton, Deanna, and Jacob; two sisters, Judy Sorrell, Dunkirk, and Peggy Myers (husband Kenny), Dunkirk; three brothers, Tim Hunt (partner Kim), Muncie, Ind., Bill Hunt, Royerton, Ind., and Rick Hunt (wife Lana), Columbus, Ind.; mother and father-in-law: George and Judy Huffman, Marion; also surviving are step-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elgin “Shorty” Hunt; mother, Margaret Ann (Davenport) Foster, and brother, Kenny Hunt.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Dunkirk Church of The Nazarene, Dunkirk.

Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, with military rites provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Memorials may be sent to Dunkirk Church of The Nazarene, 226 E. Center St., Dunkirk Ind. 47336; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.