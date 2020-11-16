MAYSVILLE – Ida Louise Green, 90, of Maysville, died Friday, Nove. 13, 2020 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

She was the widow of Bruce N. Green who died Feb. 26, 1981.

Mrs. Green was an LPN with Hayswood Hospital and Meadowview Regional Medical Center and she retired in 1996.

She was born in Lewisburg on Nov. 12, 1930, the daughter of the late James A. Pleasant and Maude Lee Johnson Pleasant.

Ida was a member of Scott United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Green Corde and her great-granddaughter that she raised, Soleil Corde, both of Maysville; grandchildren, Charra Henry (Korey), Lance Corde (Jessica) and Victoria Corde (Matthew Cunningham), all of Maysville, and April Corde of May’s Lick; great-grandchildren, BriSean Corde, Jayden Steward, Roclynn Glover, Jaya Steward, LaShyia Corde, Ameerah Corde, Logan Hook, Mackenzie Mack, Guy Bluford and Tyrell Bluford; her sister and special friend of 60 years, Rose Nelson (Bobby) of Maysville; nieces and nephew, Robert “Bobby” Berry, Rita White and Donna White, all of Maysville, and Shirley Greene of Lexington; children she helped raise, Jeanie Keller, Annie Keller, both of Austin, Texas, Marilyn Keller of Tennessee and Sharleen Mello of Florida; a host of special friends, cousins and neighbors and her Hayswood and Meadowview friends.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Charles Bruce “Buddy” Corde; and her siblings, William “Billy” Pleasant, Christine Pleasant and Mary White.

A public visitation for Ida Louise Green will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held privately for her immediate family only.

A public committal service will be held at the Green Acres Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Lance Corde, BriSean Corde, Justin Merrill, Lanny Morton, Kenny Reed and Dr. Jose DeMoya.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance in all events.

Memorials may be made to the Scott UMC, 118 East Fourth Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com