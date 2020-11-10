BROOKSVILLE — Frank B. Baker, 72, of Brooksville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Univeristy of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington.

He was born in Harrodsburg on March 4, 1948, to the late Roscoe and Gracie Owens Baker. Mr. Baker was a self-employed carpenter and musician.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Teegarden French; his children, Diane Huesman of Newport, Steve (Theresa) Baker of Bellevue, Frankie (Dawn) Baker Jr. of Fort Thomas, Roscoe (Christine) Baker of Taylor Mill. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cathy Baker, Nikki Huesman, Steven Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Nicholas Baker, Jackie Frentzel, Frankie Baker, III, Roxanna Baker, Christopher Baker, Leigh Ann Baker, Ashley Baker, Francesca Geir and Jackson Fischer; 9 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Grace (Jim)Vice, Alice (Larry) Etler, America (Jerome) Van Gurp, Chris (Larry) Sapp and Debbie (Randy) Mayes.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shamra Baker Fischer; and siblings, Arley Baker, Lester (Ellen) Baker, Betty (Ernest) Hollin, Doris (Ralph) Scott, Joyce (Glenn) Belcher, Barbara Jean Baker, Bertha Marie Baker and Houston Baker.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be at Bracken Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.