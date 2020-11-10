MRS. PRATHER

BROOKSVILLE — Peggy Downing Prather, 80, of Brooksville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Fort Thomas.

She was born in Helena on Feb. 2, 1940, to the late WIlliam Howard and Evelyn Carpenter Downing.

She was a member of Visalia Baptist Church and retired from Mason County Health Department.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Prather, whom she married June 15, 1957, and their children, Suzie (Rocky) Hamm, Marianne (David) Knott, both of Germantown, and Rosie Caraway of Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bill (Tonya) Hamm, Emma Knott, Alex Knott, Brady Knott, Gary Caraway and Tommy Caraway; and great-grandchildren, Roklyn and Presley Hamm; and a brother, Donald (Roberta) Downing; her sister-in-law, Margie Downing; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, William Alexander Prather; and a brother, Kenneth Downing.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.