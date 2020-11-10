COLEMIRE INFANT

MAYSVILLE — Kyland Reign Colemire, newborn, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

She is the daughter of Melissa McGovney Stewart and Gary Wayne Colemire of Maysville.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Austin Bellew, Antonio Stewart, Taylon Stewart and Ryker Colemire; by her maternal grandmother, Jackie McGovney and her paternal stepgrandfather, Gary Lee.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Anthony McGovney; and her paternal grandmother, Juanita Colemire; and her paternal grandfather, Lovell Colemire.

A graveside services will be held in the Elizaville Cemetery at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, with Jeremiah Richards officiating.

There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.