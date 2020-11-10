MR. WILSON

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, James H. Wilson, beloved husband and loving father passed away at the age of 86.

He was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Robertson County to Jessie Lamoine and Rhoda Orme Wilson, who later moved to Mount Carmel, where Jim attended Mount Carmel Elementary and Fleming County High School.

On Sept. 26, 1953, Jim married Martha J Grayson, daughter of Charles Franklin and Nellie Dryden Grayson.

He joined the US Army, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia and served as a tank commander during the Korean Conflict and received a Good Conduct medal for his service. Upon returning home He and Martha adopted two daughters, Marla W Brock and Carla W Stowe.

They moved to Lafayette, Ind. where Jim started the construction company “Reliable Contractors” and built homes in the local vicinity for ten years before moving back to Kentucky.

Jim was proud of, and known best for, the quality homes he built with Wilson Construction Company in Maysville and the surrounding area.

In 1983, Jim and Martha moved to Durham, N.C. where Jim was a commercial superintendent for Trout and Riggs Construction Company. There he built many notable structures such as the Durham Women’s Clinic, and received a letter of commendation for each and every project.

In 1999 Jim retired and the Wilsons moved to Boynton Beach and together they managed the Sherwood Park Golf Club for the next 13 years. During this time, Jim also served on the Colonial Estates Board and completed several improvement projects. He thoroughly enjoyed playing golf and the challenge of jigsaw puzzles. He treasured his many friends, loved his family, served his country, and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Palm Beach National Chapel, Lake Worth, FL. Rev. Marla W Brock officiating. Masks are required.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony is planned for late spring, 2021 at Colonial Estates, Boynton Beach Florida.