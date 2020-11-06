MR. HARMON

FLEMINGSBURG — Robert Allen “Bob” Harmon, 83, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.

Born in Fleming County on June 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Daniel Harmon and the late Vinetta McKee Harmon.

Bob worked for the Shoe Factory in Flemingsburg for 25 years. He was well known throughout the community as the owner of Harmon’s Pool Room and Harmon Country Music Park. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a proud supporter of many hospitals and was a Republican.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lena Johnson Harmon; his son, Timmy (wife Becky) Harmon of Mount Olivet; his daughter, Kathy (husband Rick) Back of Frenchburg; his six grandchildren, Alicia (Cory Howard) Moore, Tabitha Harmon (Steven) Porter, Brooklyn (Josh) Elam, Trevor Mitchell, Dustin (Paige) Back and Kendon Harmon; and his two great-grandchildren, Maverick Back and Harmony Star Elam. He is also survived by his siblings, Danny (Evelyn) Harmon, Donnie Harmon, Carolyn Neiser and Alice (Roy) Pugh; along with several extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Harmon and his brother-in-law, Richard Neiser.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor David Hale officiating.

Bob will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bob to the Lexington Veterans Administration Medical Center (1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.