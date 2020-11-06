AUGUSTA — Marjorie A. (Flannery) Williams, 92, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Augusta on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

She was born in Cincinnati on May 20, 1928, to the late Thomas and Marguerite Flannery.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Williams of Maysville. She was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta and a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Summerton, S.C.

Mrs. Williams is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a special friend and godchild, Cecelia Evans, from Pennsylvania.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Betty Hargett, Jane Ward, Peggy Coleman, Patricia Boothe and Thomas Flannery Jr.; as well as her sister-in-law Margaret Williams Sears and brother-in-law Joseph Williams.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church in Augusta.

Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Maysville.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Church, 215 E 4th Street, Augusta, Kentucky 41002, the Knoedler Memorial Library, 315 Main Street, Augusta, Ky 41002, or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky 41056.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.