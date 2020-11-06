MRS. MCROBERTS

FLEMINGSBURG — Anna Belle McRoberts, 81, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center.

She was the widow of Ronnie McRoberts.

Born in Fleming County on April 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Albert Story and the late Mary Eva Williams Story.

Anna Belle was a 1958 graduate of Fleming County High School. She would go on to work for Frank Boone in the Fleming County Clerk’s office and become the Fleming County Clerk in January 1969. She retired from office in December 1994. Anna Belle was a Kentucky Colonel. She was awarded the 2003 Champ Clark Award and the Rooster Booster Award. She was a past member of the Democratic Women’s Group.

Anna Belle is survived by her sister, Luwanna Perkins; her nieces and nephews, Anthony (Micki) Story, Meredith (Ann) Story, Paula (Johnny) Mineer, Joy (Steve Hunt) Roark, Janet Shoemaker, Teresa (Ray) Baker, John Roberts, Debbie Roberts, Ferman (Jenny) Perkins, Bill (Rhonda) Perkins, Marilyn (Nelson) Humphries; along with several great and great, great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ronnie who passed away in February of this year; and her parents, Anna Belle was preceded in death by her siblings, Nadine Denton, Oakie Story, Paul Story and Alleda Roberts; her nieces, D’Ann Henderson and Judy Perkins; and her great-nieces and nephew, Natalie Roark, Amy Perkins and Stephen Spencer.

Service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Anna Belle will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Anna Belle to the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.