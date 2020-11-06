MR. RUSSELL

GREENFIELD, Mo. — Kenneth Weber Russell Jr., of Greenfield, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 86.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1934 in Catlettsburg to Kenneth Weber Russell and Marcella (Jones) Russell.

He married Helen Lee Brown in 1953 and they shared 66 years together. In the past, Ken was a Mayor of Flemingsburg, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard Reserves, a member of various Civic Organizations and a Captain in the Flemingsburg Volunteer Fire Deptartment. Ken was a Woolworths Store Manager for 12 years before opening a small chain of Russell’s True Value and Russell’s Variety stores. Ken was a Deacon of the Greenfield United Methodist Church. His lifelong passion was genealogy, discovering he was a descent of the Mayflower Pilgrims and eight Revolutionary soldiers.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Kenneth and Marcella Russell; one son, Kenneth Weber Russell III; and one sister, Nelly Stewart.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Russell; one son, Robert Russell; two daughters, Lee Ellen Lewis and Donna Faye Pelfrey; two sisters, five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be held by Neal Funeral Home in Catlettsburg at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 with burial in Tyn Rhos Cemetery in Rio Grande, Ohio.