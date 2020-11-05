MRS. MOORE

MOUNT OLIVET — Ocea Mae Wallingford Moore, age 90, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

She was born in Robertson County on Jan. 30, 1930, to the late Frank and Lula Mullikin Wallingford.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Earl Moore; one son, Danny Lee Moore; and one sister, Lina Doyle.

She is survived by three sons, Anthony T. (Marietta) Moore, David E. Moore, Darrell W. (Teresa) Moore; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be conducted Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jr Tilton, Greg Rose, Terry Howard, Brian Stoker, Dylan Moore and Terry Craycraft. Honorary pallbearer will be Sherman Saunders.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056.

