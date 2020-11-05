MRS. JONES

MAYSVILLE — Alma Pauline (Mason) Jones, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She was born on July 18, 1929, to the late James Elmer and Fannie Mae (Miller) Mason.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and she was a Kentucky Colonel. She retired from Jockey International and was a farmer all of her life. She had a green thumb, dedicated her life to her children and was a faithful servant to Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Robert F. Jones, whom she married Aug. 6, 1949. He passed away on Nov. 14, 1967.

She is survived by her children, Robert Steven (Cathy) Jones of Hillsboro, Ohio, Jackie Jones of Maysville, Nancy (Kenny) Breeze of Maysville and Kelly (David) French of Minerva; 10 grandchildren, Rob Jones, Jay Jones, Megan Jones, Tyler Jones, Josh Jones, Erin Jones, Leigh Ann Bealert and Ashley French; and her furbaby, Molly; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children, Barry Jones, Kathy Sue Jones and Jennifer Jones; two grandsons, Ronnie Joe Taylor and Benjamin Jones; and her brothers and sisters, Harold Mason, Hildred Applegate, Roscoe Mason, Glenn Mason, Hester Poe, Hazel Lowe, Opal Hill, Leon Mason and Lowell Mason.

Services will be private for the family. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or Germantown United Methodist Church.

