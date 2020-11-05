Mrs. Schepers

WHITESVILLE — Mary Marcella Howard Schepers, 87, of Whitesville died on Nov. 1, 2020, at The Carmel Home.

Marcella was born on May 14, 1933, in Whitesville to the late J.L. and Mary Elve Howard.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church where she played the organ. Marcella enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a charter member of the Passionist Oblates.

In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Elmer; and her siblings, Francis, Louis, David, Steve, Clifton and John C. Howard.

Marcella is survived by seven children, Dr. Theresa Alloy (Stephen), Mary Lou Anderson (Mike), Marilyn Teitloff (Randy), Annette Hamlin (Barry), Jeanne Lancaster (Jim), Joe Schepers (Chris) and Eric Schepers (Traci); 22 grandchildren, Fr. Daniel Alloy, F.S.S.P., Clare and Marisa Alloy, John (Jeanne) and Nick (Ann Marie) Anderson, Sarah, Chris, and Joseph Teitloff, Emily (Tyler) Mugno, Katie and Michael Hamlin, Lauren(Will) Deaton, Ben (Olivia), Alex and Rachel Lancaster, Andrea (Matt) Scott, Stacey (Thomas) Johnson, Allison (Dakota) Montgomery and Patrick Schepers , and Jacob, Hannah and Madeline Schepers; 13 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Joseph (Frankie) and Malcolm (Martha) Howard.

A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at noon at St Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.

The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.

