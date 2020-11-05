MR. STANFIELD

TOLLESBORO — Donald Brett Stanfield, 60, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 30, 1959, to the late Don and Phyllis Stanfield of Burtonville.

He leaves his wife of 57 years, Denise; his daughter, Natassia; his wife, Duston (Cassandra); three granddaughters, Lakota, Keylee and Peyton; and one grandson, Maverick. He loved them all.

He will be badly missed from other family members, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Upon his wishes, there will be no funeral service.