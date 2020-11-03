MRS. BAILEY

FLEMINGSBURG — Catherine Jean Bailey, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

She was the widower of John Bailey.

Born in Ohio on Feb. 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie Mae Cooper Tumbleson.

Catherine had worked in several area factories, Mama’s Kitchen and Family Shoe Store her most rewarding work was being a foster parent for many years.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Rhonda) Bailey, Randy (Deb) Bailey, Donna (Johnny) Crowe , Sherry (Norman) Smoot and Becky Bailey; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband John, Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Jr., Jessie and Beulah.

Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Rich Anderson officiating.

Catherine will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Nathan Jackson, Kevin Hunt, Adam Bailey, Norman Smoot, Travis Jones and Travis Faris will serve as pallbearers. Justin Bailey and Johnny Crowe will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

