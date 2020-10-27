MRS. OSBORNE

VANCEBURG — Phyliss Eileen Osborne, 92, formerly of Stout, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Leesburg, in Leesburg, Va.

Born in Columbus, Ohio on March 8, 1928, to the late Angelo and Garnet A. Karn. She became a young bride on December 22, 1946, and moved to San Diego, Calif. while her late husband, Eugene Willis Osborne, formerly of Stout, Ohio and Tannery, served with the U. S. Navy during World War II.

Phyliss was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a NeMe. Although she did work outside the home, to include the Portsmouth Shoe Factory, Kroger’s in Columbus, Ohio and was a set printer in Houston, Texas, her primary focus along with her late husband was meeting the daily needs of her husband, children, granddaughter and four great-grandchildren. She was also active in both school and church activities throughout her time here on earth.

She is survived by her two sons, Eugene E. (Linda) Osborne of Hebron, and George D. (Carol) Osborne of Galveston, Texas.; two daughters, Mary Jane Osborne of Lovettsville, Va., and Cecilia L. Osborne of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Howard Cemetery in Tannery, with Brother Owen Applegate officiating.

Due to COVID-19 regulations and for the safety of all, the family respectfully request that mask and social distancing apply.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.gaydosfh.com

Gaydos Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Phyllis Eileen Osborne.