MR. WHISMAN

FLEMINGSBURG — Jimmy “Clayton” Whisman, 89, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

He was the widower of Ruth Million Whisman.

Born in Fleming County on June 28, 1931, he was the son of the late Russell Whisman and the late Carrie Bates Whisman.

Clayton was a lifelong farmer. He worked for both the State Highway Department and the Mason County Road Department. He worked for A. O. Smith in Mount Sterling. In addition he worked as a bus driver for the Mason County school system. He was a member of the Tollesboro Christian Church.

He is survived by his children, Lynda (Perry) Dearing, Jimmy (Jonnye) Whisman, Billy (Rhonda) Whisman, Cindy (Chris) Mellenkamp, Jerry (Teresa) Whisman and Donny (Janie) Whisman; his grandchildren, Eric Dearing, Jason Dearing, B. J. Whisman, Cody Whisman, Travis Whisman, Garrett Henderson, Joshua Whisman and Hayle Whisman; his great-grandchildren, Karter Whisman, Kynslie Whisman, Jayden Fetters and Jordan Dearing. He is also survived by his siblings, James (Rachel) Whisman, John (Carol) Whisman and Alberta Baldridge; and his sister-in-law, Mary Whisman; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his wife Ruth who passed in December 2016 and his parents, Clayton was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin Whisman and Emery Richard “Bud” Whisman; his sisters-in law, Wilma Whisman and Jean Whisman; and his brother-in-law, George Baldridge.

Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Kirby Wright officiating.

Clayton will be laid to rest in Wedonia Cemetery.

His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Clayton to the Tollesboro Christian Church (3684 W KY 10, Tollesboro KY 41189).

